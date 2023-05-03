PBS NewsHour

Parts of Mississippi River seeing worst flooding in decades

Clip: 05/02/2023 | 3m 35s

While flooding along the Mississippi River happens every year, water levels are surging this year thanks to record snow across the Midwest that's been followed by a sudden thaw. William Brangham reports.

Aired: 05/02/23

Rating: NR

